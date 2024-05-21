‘Longlegs’ trailer: Nic Cage’s terrifying voiceover haunts upcoming serial killer horror flick

Nicolas Cage stars in the upcoming horror film Longlegs, where he potentially plays a terrifying serial killer. The movie, written and directed by Oz Perkins, revolves around a series of occult murders that connect to the past of an FBI detective, played by Maika Monroe.

Longlegs follows an FBI detective, played by Maika Monroe, who becomes entangled in a series of occult murders that are linked to her past. The cold case she is investigating leads her to a character played by Nicolas Cage, who may or may not be the serial killer. Cage has described his role as a man “hearing voices” and likened his character to a “possessed Geppetto,” who creates unsettling dolls.

Monroe, who recently announced she will reprise her role in the sequel to It Follows, titled They Follow, marks her return to the genre right after 2022’s Watcher.

Perkins, credited as Osgood Perkins for this film, brings a strong horror lineage as the son of Psycho star Anthony Perkins. He is also working on another horror project, a Stephen King adaptation titled Bad Monkey, starring Theo James.

The film, which is produced by Cage’s Saturn Pictures along with Range, Traffic, Oddfellows, and C2 Motion Picture Group, is set to premiere on July 12.