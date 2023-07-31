‘Loki’ Season 2 trailer: God of Mischief slips through time as Ke Huy Quan makes his Marvel debut

July 31, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST

The God of Mischief returns this October! Marvel Studios on Monday unveiled the trailer of the much-anticipated second season of Loki.

Tom Hiddleston returns as the titular character, who after the events of the first season, is left with a serious condition in which he glitches across timelines (known as Timeslipping). And TVA archivist OB (Ke Huy Quan in his Marvel debut) informs Mobius (Owen Wilson) that Timeslipping cannot be fixed and that it cannot happen inside the TVA.

We then see Loki pulled across time as his voiceover hints at something that can potentially destroy the universe - it has to be Victor Timely, the variant of He Who Remains who himself was a variant of Kang The Conqueror. Along with Mobius, Loki uses time to his advantage to prevent utter destruction.

The new season will also see Sophia Di Martino return as Sylvie, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Tara Strong as Miss Minutes, and Eugene Cordero as Casey/Hunter K-5E. Rafael Casal and Kate Dickie are said to be the new additions to the series.

Much importantly, the trailer has cleared the air about Jonathan Majors’ reprisal as Kang/He Who Remains/Victor Timely. Majors was arrested on March 25 on domestic violence charges; his case will go to trial this week on August 3.

The sequel season is written by writer Eric Martin and the direction comes from directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. Loki Season 2 premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on October 6.