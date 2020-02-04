Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Kaithi’ heads to Bollywood

Lokesh Kanagaraj seems to be the most sought-after filmmaker in Tamil cinema right now. As per latest reports, Lokesh is all set to foray into Bollywood soon, with the Hindi remake of Karthi-starrer Kaithi. It has been confirmed that he would be helming the Hindi version which will be produced by Dream Warrior Pictures and Reliance Entertainment. Details regarding the cast and crew are expected to be announced shortly.

Kaithi revolves around an ex-convict who is on his way to meet his daughter, for the first time. The movie, which released on Deepavali last year, opened to unanimous positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, and was particularly praised for its raw filmmaking.

In October last year, actor Karthi in a press meet revealed that talks for a sequel to Kaithi are well underway.

Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj is wrapping up Master starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Tipped to be an action-thriller, it is slated for release on April 9, 2020.