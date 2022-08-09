Live-action Pac-Man movie in development

The Hindu Bureau August 09, 2022 15:53 IST

A live-action Pac-Man in Pixels (2015) | Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment

The new movie has an original idea by Sonic the Hedgehog creator Chuck Williams

A live-action film based on the popular arcade game Pac-Man is in development from Bandai Namco Entertainment and Wayfarer Studios. First developed by Japanese firm Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. in 1980, Pac-Man has the player controlling the titular yellow orb that navigates through a maze and is pursued by four colourful ghosts. The new movie has an original idea by Sonic the Hedgehog creator Chuck Williams of Lightbeam Entertainment. Justin Baldoni, Manu Gargi, and Andrew Calof from Wayfarer Studios will also produce alongside Chuck Williams and Tim Kwok for Lightbeam. Notably, two television shows inspired by Pac-Man have been released previously. Saturday morning cartoon Pac-Man from Hanna-Barbera, which aired on ABC from 1982 to 1983 was the first, while a CG-animated series titled Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures premiered on Disney XD in 2013. Interestingly, a live-action version of Pac-Man also appeared in the 2015 Adam Sandler-starrer Pixels.



