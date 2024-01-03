GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Level Cross’ to star Asif Ali, Amala Paul and Sharafudheen

‘Level Cross’ will feature music by Vishal Chandrashekhar while its cinematography is by Appu Prabhakar

January 03, 2024 01:07 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Level Cross’

First look of ‘Level Cross’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actors Asif Ali, Amala Paul, and Sharafudheen are coming together for a film directed by Jeethu Joseph’s former associate Arfaz Ayub. The film’s title was revealed by the makers as Level Cross; the announcement was made through a motion poster featuring the lead cast.

Amala Paul took to Instagram to share the motion poster.

The film is presented by Jeethu Joseph and is produced by Ramesh R Pillai of Abhishek Films. The film marks the production banner’s first Malayalam project and interestingly, they are also bankrolling Jeethu Joseph’s upcoming film Ram starring Mohanlal.

Level Cross will feature music by Vishal Chandrashekhar while its cinematography is by Appu Prabhakar and Deepu Joseph is handling the edits. Arfaz Ayub’s father Adam Ayub has penned the dialogues for the upcoming film.

