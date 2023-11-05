Actor Amala Paul marries boyfriend Jagat Desai; pictures out

November 05, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST

After announcing her engagement a week ago on her 32nd birthday, actor Amala Paul married her boyfriend Jagat Desai in an intimate ceremony in Kochi.

On Sunday, the actor posted images from the ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kochi that featured the couple in beautiful lavender-coloured outfits, the actor wearing a lehanga and her husband donning a sherwani.

Notably, Desai had made their relationship public on Instagram a few weeks ago.

Amala Paul was earlier seen in this year’s Malayalam film Christopher. She also made her Bollywood debut recently with Bholaa. She’ll next be seen in director Blessy’s Aadujeevithamco-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Haitian actor Jimmy Jean-Louis.