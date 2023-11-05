HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actor Amala Paul marries boyfriend Jagat Desai; pictures out

The couple had announced their engagement on October 26

November 05, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Amala Paul and Jagat Desai from their wedding ceremony

Amala Paul and Jagat Desai from their wedding ceremony | Photo Credit: @amalapaul/Instagram

After announcing her engagement a week ago on her 32nd birthday, actor Amala Paul married her boyfriend Jagat Desai in an intimate ceremony in Kochi.

On Sunday, the actor posted images from the ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kochi that featured the couple in beautiful lavender-coloured outfits, the actor wearing a lehanga and her husband donning a sherwani.

ALSO READ
This is who Amala Paul is now
ALSO READ
Amala Paul 2.0 begins with Kamini

Notably, Desai had made their relationship public on Instagram a few weeks ago.

ALSO READ
Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Aadujeevitham’ trailer promises a hard-hitting survival drama

Amala Paul was earlier seen in this year’s Malayalam film Christopher. She also made her Bollywood debut recently with Bholaa. She’ll next be seen in director Blessy’s Aadujeevithamco-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Haitian actor Jimmy Jean-Louis.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Malayalam cinema / Tamil cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.