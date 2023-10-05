HamberMenu
‘Leo’ trailer: Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s much-awaited reunion looks ‘bloody sweet’

‘Leo’ also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy, and Mysskin

October 05, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vijay in a still from ‘Leo’

Vijay in a still from ‘Leo’ | Photo Credit: @suntv/YouTube

The much-anticipated trailer of Vijay’s upcoming film Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has been released by the makers. The trailer shows a glimpse of the film’s ensemble cast without revealing whether it belongs to the director’s cinematic universe that includes his films like Kaithi and Vikram.

The footage seems to indicate Vijay’s character playing a common man living a simple life with his family, when a sudden incident pushes him to the brink and breaks his resolve. In a very History of Violence-inspired turn (the 2005 David Cronenberg film, starring Viggo Mortensen), all hell breaks loose when the roles are reversed.

Leo, which marks Lokesh’s second film with Vijay after Master, also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy, and Mysskin.

Produced by SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy, Leo has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, editing by Philomin Raj and dance choreography by Dinesh.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, marking his third collaboration with Lokesh (after Master and Vikram) and his third with Vijay (after Kaththi and Master).

Leo is slated to hit theatres on October 19. Watch the film’s trailer here:

