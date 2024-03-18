Leigh Whannell’s ‘Wolf Man’ goes on floors

March 18, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

The filming of Leigh Whannell’s Wolf Man has begun. The film stars Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner in lead roles. Whannell had previously made Invisible Man.

In the film, Abbott and Garner are set to play mother and father, and they are threatened by a predator. Abbott and Garner had previously starred together in Martha Marcy May Marlene. Garner had made her acting debut with that movie.

Day one on the set of Wolf Man. Director Leigh Whannell pictured here. LFG!!!



March 18, 2024

Leigh, Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo have written Wolf Man. Set to release on October 25, Wolf Man is backed by Jason Blum. The film is executive produced by Ryan Gosling, Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, Mel Turner and Whannell.