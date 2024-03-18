GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Leigh Whannell’s ‘Wolf Man’ goes on floors

‘Wolf Man’ stars Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner in lead roles

March 18, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Leigh Whannell.

Leigh Whannell. | Photo Credit: Jason Blum/X

The filming of Leigh Whannell’s Wolf Man has begun. The film stars Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner in lead roles. Whannell had previously made Invisible Man.

Christopher Abbott replaces Ryan Gosling in ‘Wolf Man’

In the film, Abbott and Garner are set to play mother and father, and they are threatened by a predator. Abbott and Garner had previously starred together in Martha Marcy May Marlene. Garner had made her acting debut with that movie.

Christopher Abbott replaces Ryan Gosling in 'Wolf Man'

Leigh, Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo have written Wolf Man. Set to release on October 25, Wolf Man is backed by Jason Blum. The film is executive produced by Ryan Gosling, Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, Mel Turner and Whannell.

