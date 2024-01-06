GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Julia Garner boards Leigh Whannell’s ‘Wolf Man’

The project will reunite Garner with actor Christopher Abbott after they starred together in her first feature film ‘Martha, Marcy, May, Marlene’

January 06, 2024 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST

PTI
Julia Garner.

Julia Garner. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Emmy-winning actor Julia Garner will play the female lead in Blumhouse & Universal’s Wolf Man. The project will reunite Garner with actor Christopher Abbott after they starred together in her first feature film Martha, Marcy, May, Marlene, reported Variety.

Julia Garner set to play Madonna in a biopic

Filmmaker Leigh Whannell, who directed 2020's The Invisible Man for Universal and Blumhouse, will helm Wolf Man, which is about a family that is terrorised by a lethal predator. Garner, who won an Emmy for her performance in Netflix's Ozark, will play the role of the mother, while Abbott, known for A Most Violent Year and It Comes at Night, will take on the part of the father.

Wolf Man is written by Whannell and Corbett Tuck and Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo. It has a release date of October 25, 2024 in the US. The movie will be executive produced by Hollywood star Ryan Gosling, who was earlier going to star in the project but passed on the role. Abbott joined the film in December 2023. Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, Mel Turner and Whannell are also executive producing Wolf Man.

