year
Legendary Kannada actor-producer Dwarakish no more

Dwarakish, who produced more than 50 films under his banner Dwarakish Chitra, was a well-known actor and director as well

April 16, 2024 12:40 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Dwarakish.

Dwarakish. | Photo Credit: SAMPATH KUMAR GP

Legendary Kannada actor, producer and director Dwarakish passed away at his Bengaluru residence on Tuesday. He was 81.

Dwarakish, who debuted as an actor with his maternal uncle Hunsur Krishnamurthy’s Veera Sankalpa in 1964, first made a mark as a comedian before going on to become a prolific producer under the banner Dwarakish Chitra in the Kannada film industry. Collaborating with Dr Rajkumar, and director Siddalingaiah, his first production, Mayor Muthanna was a hit, and went on to become a classic.

Dwarakish’s association with actor Dr Vishnuvardhan is regarded as one of the most successful combinations in the Kannada film industry. He produced and acted alongside Vishnuvardhan in hits such as Kittu Puttu (1977), Singaporenalli Raja Kulla (1978), Guru Shishyaru (1981), Prachanda Kulla (1986) and Apthamitra (2004).

As a director, Dwarakish launched Vinod Raj, the son of popular Kannada actress Leelavathi, in Dance Raja Dance. He delivered a hit as a director with Vishnuvardhan’s Rayaru Bandaru Mavana Manege. Dwarakish Chitra, which witnessed great highs and many lows, went on to produce more than 50 films.

Detailed report to follow.

