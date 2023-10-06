HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Leave the World Behind’ teaser: Ethan Hawke and Julia Roberts face the apocalypse

Co-starring Mahershala Ali and Kevin Bacon and adapted from the best-selling 2020 novel by Rumaan Alam, ‘Leave the World Behind’ will premiere on Netflix on December 8

October 06, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Leave the World Behind’

A still from ‘Leave the World Behind’

Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke play an American couple confronting a cataclysmic event in the cinematic adaptation of Leave the World Behind.

Directed by Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot) and based on the best-selling 2020 novel by Rumaan Alam, Leave the World Behind is set to premiere on Netflix on December 8. The streamer recently debuted a teaser for the psychological thriller film.

ALSO READ
Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston to star in body-swap comedy movie

Amanda (Roberts) and Clay (Hawke) are vacationing with their teenaged kids in a luxurious holiday home in Long Island. A black couple, played by Mahershala Ali and Myha’la Herrold, arrives at their door one night. The actual owners of the house, they tell of an extended blackout and seek refuge for the night. The blackouts appear brought on by a cross-country cyberattack. “The truth is much scarier,” G. H. (Ali) says. “What is the truth?” Amanda asks.

Her query is followed by a series of strange and terrifying images: floods, plane wrecks, Clay speeding off under swirls of blood-coloured rain. We also meet Kevin Bacon as a nutty construction worker spewing the gospel of doom.

ALSO READ
‘Ticket to Paradise’ movie review: George Clooney, Julia Roberts in a cheerful, genial rom-com

“A family vacation on Long Island is interrupted by two strangers bearing news of a mysterious blackout. As the threat grows more imminent, both families must decide how best to survive the potential crisis, all while grappling with their own place in this collapsing world,” reads a synopsis of Leave the World Behind. The film is backed by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground.

Julia Roberts last appeared in the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise alongside George Clooney. She also starred in the political thriller series Gaslit.

Related Topics

English cinema / cinema industry

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.