Luca Guadagnino announces ‘Seperate Rooms’ adaptataion with Josh O’Connor set to star

The British actor is in talks to join the adaptation of Pier Vittorio Tondelli’s gay romance novel

March 26, 2024 11:56 am | Updated 12:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles in Netflix’s The Crown

Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles in Netflix’s The Crown | Photo Credit: Netflix

Josh O’Connor is reportedly in discussions to headline Luca Guadagnino’s latest project, Separate Rooms. The upcoming drama is being adapted from Pier Vittorio Tondelli’s eponymous novel of love and loss.

Luca Guadagnino interview: I’m still pinching myself that audiences come to see my movies

O’Connor, best known for his work in Netflix’s The Crown and most recently for his role in Guadagnino’s upcoming Challengers, is in advanced talks to portray the character of Leo. Set against the backdrop of Italy, the narrative delves into Leo’s journey of grieving for his beloved boyfriend, with whom he shared a passionate connection.

‘Challengers’ trailer: Zendaya and Luca Guadagnino bring spiky tennis romance

Guadagnino has revealed plans to commence filming soon, as detailed in Italy’s La Repubblica magazine. The screenplay is being penned by Francesca Manieri, who previously collaborated with Guadagnino on We Are Who We Are, with production helmed by Lorenzo Mieli under Fremantle.

Connor also stars in Alice Rohrwacher’s La Chimera, set to release later this month.

Separate Rooms looks to traverse multiple European cities, tracing Leo’s emotional odyssey while navigating memories of his time with Thomas, a gifted German musician. As the story unfolds, audiences will witness the complexities of their relationship, marked by separation and longing.

