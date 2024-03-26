Luca Guadagnino announces ‘Seperate Rooms’ adaptataion with Josh O’Connor set to star

March 26, 2024 11:56 am | Updated 12:06 pm IST

Josh O’Connor is reportedly in discussions to headline Luca Guadagnino’s latest project, Separate Rooms. The upcoming drama is being adapted from Pier Vittorio Tondelli’s eponymous novel of love and loss.

O’Connor, best known for his work in Netflix’s The Crown and most recently for his role in Guadagnino’s upcoming Challengers, is in advanced talks to portray the character of Leo. Set against the backdrop of Italy, the narrative delves into Leo’s journey of grieving for his beloved boyfriend, with whom he shared a passionate connection.

Guadagnino has revealed plans to commence filming soon, as detailed in Italy’s La Repubblica magazine. The screenplay is being penned by Francesca Manieri, who previously collaborated with Guadagnino on We Are Who We Are, with production helmed by Lorenzo Mieli under Fremantle.

Connor also stars in Alice Rohrwacher’s La Chimera, set to release later this month.

"An absolute masterpiece of magical realism."



LA CHIMERA, starring Josh O'Connor and Isabella Rossellini, opens exclusively in theaters March 29th. Get tickets now: https://t.co/DKyVXMYoUCpic.twitter.com/FxjYYxYM94 — NEON (@neonrated) March 19, 2024

Separate Rooms looks to traverse multiple European cities, tracing Leo’s emotional odyssey while navigating memories of his time with Thomas, a gifted German musician. As the story unfolds, audiences will witness the complexities of their relationship, marked by separation and longing.