  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Messi and Argentina take on Netherlands in battle of heavyweights

Daniel Craig joins Luca Guadagnino’s feature adaptation of ‘Queer’

William S. Burroughs’ novel ‘Queer’ was published in 1985 through written between 1951 and 1953

December 09, 2022 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

PTI
Actor Daniel Craig

Actor Daniel Craig | Photo Credit: PAUL HACKETT

Call Me By Your Name filmmaker Luca Guadagnino has roped in Knives Out star Daniel Craig to headline his feature film adaption of William S. Burroughs' novel Queer.

According to Deadline, the Oscar nominated director is currently in the process of raising financing for the project.

Queer centres on Lee, who recounts his life in Mexico City among American expatriate college students and bar owners surviving on part-time jobs.

"Lee is self-conscious, insecure and driven to pursue a young man named Allerton, who is based on Adelbert Lewis Marker (1930-1998), a recently discharged American Navy serviceman from Jacksonville, FL, who befriended Burroughs in Mexico City," the book description reads.

Queer was published in 1985 through written between 1951 and 1953. Meanwhile, Craig was recently seen in Knives Out sequel Glass Onion.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / World literature / books and literature

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.