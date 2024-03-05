GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kumail Nanjiani joins the cast of ‘Only Murders in the Building’

The new season also features Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, and Molly Shannon with Meryl Streep, and lead trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez set to reprise their roles

March 05, 2024 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST

PTI
Kumail Nanjiani in ‘Eternals’

"Eternals" star Kumail Nanjiani has joined the cast of "Only Murders in the Building" season four at Hulu.

Nanjiani will appear in a recurring role that is mostly being kept under wraps but his character will be integral to the investigation, according to Variety.

The new season also features Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, and Molly Shannon with Meryl Streep, and lead trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez set to reprise their roles.

Martin, Gomez and Short play three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and end up finding themselves in the middle of one when a murder takes place in their Upper West Side apartment building. The show has been critically-acclaimed for three seasons.

Martin, John Hoffman, Short, and Gomez all executive produce “Only Murders in the Building” along with Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. It was created by Martin and Hoffman for 20th Television studio.

Nanjiani is best known for his role in romantic comedy "The Big Sick". He starred in the movie and also wrote the screenplay with wife Emily Gordon. The Pakistani-American comedian actor is also known for role in the HBO comedy series “Silicon Valley”.

