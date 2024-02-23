GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Eva Longoria joins the cast of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 4

The fourth season will also see Meryl Streep reprising her role from the previous season

February 23, 2024 02:23 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Eva Longoria poses at the 76th DGA Awards at the Beverly Hilton, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Beverly Hills, Calif

Actor Eva Longoria poses at the 76th DGA Awards at the Beverly Hilton, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Beverly Hills, Calif | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

Actor Eva Longoria is on board the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building. She will join Molly Shannon alongside series leads Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. 

The fourth season will also see Meryl Streep reprising her role from the previous season. While Longoria’s character is kept under wraps, the new season will see the characters making a trip to Los Angeles before returning to New York.

Martin, John Hoffman, Short, and Gomez executive produce the series along with Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. Created by Martin and Hoffman, 20th Television is bankrolling the series. 

Longoria, known for titles like Desperate Housewives, The Young and the Restless and Telenovela, will next be seen in Apple TV+ series Land of Women.

