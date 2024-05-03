GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kristen Stewart, Oscar Isaac to headline ‘Mandy’ director Panos Cosmatos’ vampire thriller ‘Flesh of the Gods’

The 80’s-style vampire flick is being written by ‘Se7en’ writer Andrew Kevin Walker

May 03, 2024 12:11 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kristen Stewart and Oscar Isaac

Kristen Stewart and Oscar Isaac are teaming up for Flesh of the Gods, a new film directed by Panos Cosmatos, known for his work on 2018’s Mandy. The project, announced to premiere at Cannes, features a script by Andrew Kevin Walker, who penned David Fincher’s Se7en and most recently, The Killer.

Set in 1980s Los Angeles, the story follows Raoul (Isaac) and Alex (Stewart), a married couple who find themselves immersed in the city’s nightlife. Their encounters with a mysterious figure known as Nameless lead them into a world of hedonism and danger.

“Like Los Angeles itself, Flesh of the Gods inhabits the liminal realm between fantasy and nightmare. Both propulsive and hypnotic, Flesh will take you on a hot rod joy ride deep into the glittering heart of hell,”, Cosmatos said.

Filmmaker Adam McKay expresses enthusiasm for the collaboration saying, “This director, this writer, these incredible actors, vampires, choice ’80s punk, style and attitude for miles… that’s the film we’re bringing you today. We think it’s wildly commercial and wildly artful. Our ambitions are to make a movie that ripples through popular culture, fashion, music and film. Can you tell how excited I am?”

Production is scheduled to begin later this year. Flesh of the Gods marks the third collaboration between Cosmatos and XYZ Films, who also have another project, Nekrokosm, in development with A24.

Domestic rights for the film are jointly represented by CAA Media Finance and WME Independent, with XYZ Films handling international sales at Cannes’ Marché du Film.

English cinema / World cinema

