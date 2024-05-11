‘Kooki’: Hindi film from Assam to be screened at Cannes Film Festival

A Hindi film from Assam, narrating the trauma of a 16-year-old rape survivor, will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.

The 116-minute feature film is scheduled to be shown at Palais H on May 21, a little over than a month before its national release in June.

The central character of the film is a Hindi-speaking girl who feels let down by the justice delivery system after she is gang-raped and undergoes mental trauma.

Directed by Pranab J. Deka, the film exhibits different elements of Assamese culture while narrating the life struggle of a rape-surviving minor.

Kooki is the first feature film produced by Junmoni Devi Khound, who owns Niri9, a local streaming service.

“I am deeply honoured by the opportunity to screen my debut feature film at Cannes. This platform not only celebrates cinematic art but also amplifies the voices that dare to speak on vital global issues,” Khound said.

“I believe that the subject matter of our film deserves a global audience, as it calls for awareness and impactful legal amendments,” Khound added, sharing that the decision to produce a Hindi-language film stemmed from the industry’s bid to break regional barriers and showcase the unique narratives and prowess of Assamese film-makers across the country.

The actors in the film include Ritisha Khound, Rajesh Tailang, Dipannita Sarma, Ritu Shivpuri, Devoleena Bhattacharya, Bodhisatwa Sarma, Kamal Lochan, Bibhuti Bhushan Hazarika, Preeti Kangkana, and Ranjib Lal Borah.

Bollywood singers Sunidhi Chauhan, Divya Kumar, and Mohammad Faiz, and Krittika Sharma from Assam have lent their voices to three songs in the film.