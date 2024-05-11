GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Sikkimese Director Samten Bhutia’s ‘Tara: The Lost Star’ selected for screening at Cannes festival

The film has been selected for screening at Marché Du Film, the official film market of the Cannes Film Festival

Updated - May 11, 2024 11:53 am IST

Published - May 11, 2024 11:52 am IST

PTI
A poster for ‘Tara: The Lost Star’

A poster for ‘Tara: The Lost Star’

Sikkimese director Samten Bhutia's feature film Tara: the Lost Star has been selected for market screening at the Cannes International Film Festival.

The film directed by Bhutia is produced by Sabitri Chettri, under the banner of SaDa Productions in association with Passang Mintok Films.

2024 Cannes competition jury revealed: Lily Gladstone, Eva Green join Greta Gerwig

"With its compelling narrative, 'Tara: The Lost Star' is a feature film in Nepali Language which offers a window into the beliefs of Himalayas and Sikkim's vibrant culture. It is a social drama film, starring local artists Shyama Shree Sherpa and Kiran Dahal, with the primary cast being Deoraj Sherpa, Loonibha Tuladhar, Shashikala Pradhan, Sushmita Bhujel, Basant Sharma, Anand Gurung and Timothy Rai," the filmmakers said.

The film's selection for market screening at 'Marché Du Film, Cannes de Festival2024' highlights the growing acclaim of regional cinema worldwide, they added.

"This achievement celebrates the talent and perseverance of the talent from the Himalayas. As the excitement builds for its Cannes debut, 'Tara: The Lost Star' promises to shine a spotlight on Sikkim's burgeoning film industry like never before," they said.

‘I get overwhelmed in crowds’: Kani Kusruti on Cannes selection for ‘All We Imagine as Light’

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Sing Tamang wrote on X, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entire team behind the creation of film 'Tara: The Lost Star,' a remarkable achievement for Sikkim as it makes its debut at the prestigious Cannes International Film Festival 2024." "My sincere applause goes to the director, producer, and every individual involved in bringing this cinematic masterpiece to life. I commend SaDa Productions in collaboration with Passang Mintok Films for their perseverance, dedication, and vision," he said.

This milestone not only marks a significant moment in our region's history but also showcases our vibrant culture and the rich narratives of the Himalayas. 'Tara: The Lost Star,' a Nepali-language social drama, promises to captivate audiences worldwide with its compelling story, he said.

Tamang added, “The selection of our film for the market screening at the Marche Du Film, Cannes de Festival 2024, highlights the increasing recognition of regional cinema on the global stage.”

Related Topics

Indian cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.