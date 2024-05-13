‘Karinkaliyalle’ track goes viral again, thanks to Fahadh Faasil-starrer ‘Aavesham’

Ranga, Fahadh Faasil’s outrageously exaggerated gangster character in Aavesham, brings the house down when he says he is not getting enough likes for his Instagram reel featuring the song ‘Karinkaliyalle’. You see just four likes!

However, Ranga’s wish has finally been fulfilled. Social media is flooded with several versions of the reel posted by people of all ages and from all walks of life, including celebrities and cricketers.

The reel shows Ranga peeking from behind a pillar, alternating between expressions of joy and anger. Ranga was making his version of the reel that went viral on social media in 2022.

The song was created by a group of musicians in and around Thrissur for an album, Karinkali, celebrating the deity of Kodungallur Devi Temple in the district. It is composed by Shaiju Avaran, written by Kannan Mangalath and sung by Anoop Puthiyedath and Vineesh Kallettumkara.

“It was a few months ago that the production house got in touch with us. Later, they entered into an agreement with me, Kannan and our producer, Jaineesh Manappully. We were requested to keep it a secret. We are extremely happy that the song is trending again. What is special is that our names have appeared on the big screen for the first time (the team has been acknowledged in the credits),” says Shaiju, adding that his first song with Kannan, ‘Ellolamthari’, was used in the movie Jo and Jo.

Shaiju notes that Kannan had written the pallavi of the song some four years ago. “We used to sing it when we got together with our friends. When the pandemic hit and we had pretty much nothing to do, I sang these lines and posted it on our Facebook page with a few visuals of the Kodungallur temple. We released it to coincide with the annual Bharani festival of the temple. The content was appreciated and people kept asking for the full song. Later, when our producer approached me for a song I gave him this one. By then Kannan had written the remaining lyrics,” says Shaiju.

The track won legions of fans when it was released in 2022 and there was a deluge of reels and videos on social media, especially on the now-banned TikTok. “I don’t remember who started it. A reel that got noticed was the one posted on the page of Kochi Metro,” says Shaiju, a painter.

Kannan, working with a cable connection provider, mentions that he wrote the song to inspire women to be strong like Goddess Kali. “She stands for tremendous power and strength and I want today’s women to be like her and stand against atrocities,” says Kannan, adding that he had no issue when the song was used in the reels. “Art is meant to entertain. If this song can make people happy, then why not use it. I am overjoyed that the song is getting noticed yet again and how,” he adds.

Anoop, an autorickshaw driver, is also pleased with the reception to the song. “I never expected it to get noticed again. It is like an award for me,” says Anoop, who is all set to launch his folk band.

Post the release of Aavesham, social media has been flooded with the reel, with all of them showing two contrasting emotions or situations. Several cricketers, especially those participating in the ongoing Indian Premier League, posted their own versions.

Chennai Super Kings’ bowlers, the Sri Lankan medium pacer Matheesa Pathirana, and Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman, made a reel with the caption, ‘Bowling Aavesham (excitement) in tandem.’

Next to join the list was Aussie skipper and captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Pat Cummins, after their one-run win over Rajasthan Royals. Besides capturing the ups and downs of the match, the post had the viral dialogue from the movie, happy alle? (are you happy?).

Kolkata Knight Riders posted a reel with their explosive all-rounder from Trinidad Sunil Narine featuring his batting exploits, bowling economy and the team’s dominance on the point table and the caption went, ‘Even Sunil can’t contain his Aavesham’. Rajasthan Royals’ players Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Chahal have posted a reel, so too their teammate, R Ashwin.

The trend caught up with footballers as well, with Mumbai City FC (a.k.a Islanders), winners of the Indian Super League title, making a reel with its players, Vikram Partap Singh Sandhu and Lallianzuala Chhangte with the trophy and the caption, Islanders happy alle?

Several actors from the Malayalam film industry have also made the reel in groups and individually. While there is one with Shwetha Menon, Abu Salim, Riyaz Khan and other actors, Grace Antony and singer Rimi Tomy have also made their versions of the reel.

Content creators from different languages have tapped onto the reel. In addition, Mumbai Police has made a reel with warnings for the public regarding the use of passwords, need for helmet etc.

“Before Aavesham released the song had four crore views on YouTube. Once the film came out, we have got a whopping 20 to 22 lakh additional views,” says Shaiju.