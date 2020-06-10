Movies

Kit Harington still hasn’t seen final season of ‘Game of Thrones’

Kit Harington in ‘Game of Thrones’

Kit Harington in ‘Game of Thrones’  

Actor also said that Jon Snow, his character on the show, would never have been happy had he ended up on the coveted Iron Throne

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington says Jon Snow, his character in the epic fantasy show, would never have been happy had he ended up on the coveted Iron Throne.

Based on GRR Martin’s book “A Song of Ice and Fire”, the HBO series was set in the fictional Seven Kingdoms of Westeros and the continent of Essos.

The eighth and final season of the show, which ended last year, was a fight to the finish between Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Heady) for the throne after fending off the Army of the Dead, led by the Night King.

While some were disappointed not to see one of the show’s fan favourites Snow take the throne in the south, Harington said it was the right call to have his character be banished back to the north following his assassination of Daenerys.

“When people say to me ‘I wish you had been on the Throne’ or ‘I wish you had been with Dany on the Throne’ I would disagree, because Jon’s place was always in the north. He would never have been happy in the south.”

“He’s like Ned Stark (played by Sean Bean). When Ned goes south, he’s in danger. Jon is always happiest... it’s like when Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) says to him, ‘You’re of the north’ It’s right. He belongs north of the wall,” Harington said in a video chat to a Twitter user.

The 33-year-old actor added Jon heading back to the north at the end of the series gave him closure.

“He’s (Jon) been saddled with this weight all the way through the series and he’s this heavy character — he’s literally got a cloak on and he’s heavy.

“And what I wanted with that last bit is for there to be this lightness about him. It’s all falling off, this terrible thing that he’s been through is all falling off as he goes north of the Wall. I could go on about this for hours!”

Harington, who previously defended the show’s divisive climax, also admitted he still hasn’t seen the final season of the series, which saw Bran Stark, youngest of Ned Stark’s surviving children, get the throne.

The showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss were under fire for below par script writing and poor portrayal of women in the last season.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 4:25:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/kit-harington-still-hasnt-seen-final-season-of-game-of-thrones/article31795253.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY