Kerry Washington, Elisabeth Moss to star in ‘Imperfect Women’ series

Annie Weisman will helm the adaptation of the Araminta Hall novel by the same name for Apple TV+

March 27, 2024 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kerry Washington.

Kerry Washington. | Photo Credit: AP

Kerry Washington and Elisabeth Moss will feature in a limited series adaptation of the Araminta Hall novel Imperfect Women at Apple TV+, reported Variety. Annie Weisman is set to helm the adaptation.

'Six Triple Eight': Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey to lead Tyler Perry's World War II drama

Weisman had previously made the dramedy series Physical, starring Rose Byrne, which was aired for three seasons at Apple TV+. The series is officially described as, “an unconventional, psychological thriller examining a crime that shatters the lives of a decades-long friendship of three women. It is a mystery complicated by perspective that explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that alter our lives irrevocably. As the investigation unravels, so does the truth about how even the closest relationships can change over time.”

Elisabeth said, “Araminta’s novel was such an electrifying read; I fell in love with it immediately. I’ve admired Kerry and her work as an actor and producer for many years and have been looking for something to work with her.”

Talking about working with Elisabeth, Kerry said, “I could not have been more thrilled to get this call from Elisabeth. I have been an immense fan of hers – both as a brilliant actor and groundbreaking producer – for years.”

ALSO READ:Elisabeth Moss, Kate Hudson to headline Max Minghella’s ‘Shell’

Weisman will write and executive produce the series. Lindsey McManus, Kerry, Hall and Pilar Savone are the other executive producers. The series is produced by Apple Studios and 20th Television.

English cinema / World cinema

