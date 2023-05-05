HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elisabeth Moss, Kate Hudson to headline Max Minghella’s ‘Shell’

The upcoming film follows a struggling actress and her experiences at Shell, a beauty company that promises to keep its clients young forever

May 05, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Elisabeth Moss

Elisabeth Moss

Elisabeth Moss will headline her The Handmaid’s Tale co-star Max Minghella’s new directorial Shell. The film, a futuristic thriller-satire on humanity’s obsession with beauty and youth, will be presented to international buyers at the Cannes film market. Moss is joined in the cast by Kate Hudson and Kaia Gerber.

ALSO READ
Taika Waititi’s ‘Next Goal Wins’ trailer shows Michael Fassbender coaching the ‘world’s worst soccer team’

The screenplay is written by Jack Stanley.

According to a synopsis shared in media reports, Shell centres on a struggling actress named Samantha (Moss). Samantha’s life is transformed when she’s given a free trial at Shell, a pioneering health and beauty company that promises to keep its clients looking young forever. She befriends Zoe, the company’s glamourous CEO played by Hudson. Meanwhile, Chloe Benson (Gerber), a social media star and a former client of Shell, goes missing.

ALSO READ
Kate Hudson says nepotism prevalent in other industries 'way more than' in Hollywood

Max Minghella is an English actor turned director. He made his feature directorial debut with 2018’s Teen Spirit.

Related Topics

World cinema / English cinema / cinema / entertainment (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.