Keira Knightley to star in ‘The Woman in Cabin 10’ film adaptation

Simon Stone, who made the 2021 Netflix project ‘The Dig’, will direct the project

Published - May 16, 2024 03:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Actress Keira Knightley.

Actress Keira Knightley. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Keira Knightley has been picked to lead the film adaptation of Ruth Ware’s bestselling novel The Woman in Cabin 10 at Netflix, reported Variety.

According to Variety, The Woman in Cabin 10 follows a travel journalist (Knightley) assigned to cover the launch of a luxury yacht. When she witnesses a passenger tossed overboard in the dead of night, no one believes her story as all on the ship have been accounted for. Doggedly she searches for answers, putting her own life in danger as the boat barrels through the desolate North Sea.

Simon Stone, who made the 2021 Netflix project The Dig, starring Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes and Lily James, will direct this movie. Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse have written the script for The Woman inCabin 10. The project will be produced by Sister, co-founded by Elizabeth Murdoch and Jane Featherstone and led by CEO Cindy Holland, along with Debra Hayward.

Knightley is currently shooting for the Netflix series Black Doves. She recently featured in Boston Strangler and The Aftermath.

