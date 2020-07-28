‘Kavyanjanli’ is Udaya TV’s new fiction

Udaya TV will telecast its new fiction show, Kavyanjali from August 3.Earlier too the channel had telecast a serial with the same name. While this show has the same name, it will have a brand new story, say the makers.

It is said to be a modern, yet traditional story with romance as well. The story is about two sisters and how too much love can sometimes be suffocating. The serial is produced by Shankar Venkatraman under the banner Shak Studio. It is directed by Adarsh Hegde with Rudramuni Belagere as the cinematographer.

The cast of Kavyanjali has Sushmita and Pavan Ravindra in the lead roles with Vidyashree Jayaram, Darshak Gowda and Abhinaya.

Another interesting fact about this show is that actor Shankar Ashwath, son of the legendary actor, the late Ashwath, makes a comeback with this serial in a pivotal role.

Kavyanjali will be launched on August 3 and will be telecast Monday to Friday at 8.30 pm on Udaya TV.