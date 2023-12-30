GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kathy Griffin files for divorce ahead of her fourth wedding anniversary

Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick dated for several years before marrying on New Year’s Day in 2020

December 30, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST

AP
Kathy Griffin.

Kathy Griffin. | Photo Credit: kathygriffin/Instagram

Comedian Kathy Griffin has filed for divorce from longtime partner Randy Bick just shy of the couple’s fourth wedding anniversary. Los Angeles Superior Court records show Griffin filed for divorce Thursday, citing irreconcilable differences.

ALSO READ
Trump 'broke me', says comedienne Kathy Griffin

The pair dated for several years before marrying on New Year’s Day in 2020. They have no children together, and Griffin’s filing says a prenuptial agreement dictates how their assets should be divided.

Griffin, 63, was a star of the NBC series Suddenly Susan and poked fun at her celebrity on My Life on the D-List. Bick has worked as a marketing executive and began dating Griffin in 2011. Griffin was previously married. She accused her former husband of stealing from her on Larry King Live in 2006, and says she put their troubles into her act. The filing was first reported Friday by celebrity TMZ.

