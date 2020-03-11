Kasturi Shankar to actor Ajith Kumar: ‘How long will you remain silent?’

Kasturi Shankar is known for her outspoken opinions online, and of late, the ‘Bigg Boss’ star has run into a lot of online arguments with actor Ajith’s fans on social media.

Fans of big Tamil actors are notorious for trolling anyone who speaks against their matinee idol, and over the last few weeks, Kasthuri has had to constantly battle them on a daily basis. Things have taken an ugly turn since, and comments have turned abusive and indecent, feels the actress.

Taking to Twitter recently, Kasthuri posted a few screenshots from the profiles of Ajith’s fans, asking the actor to stop being silent and take some action against this online harrassment.

Come on guys, you have to act. Do the people at twitter actually endorse such harassment? @TwitterIndia



And @SureshChandraa , Ajith Sir, Evvalavu naalaikku summaa irupeenga ? #ShameOnYou #DirtyAjithFans #vicious pic.twitter.com/BZW0uoNQ2y — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) March 10, 2020

The Amaidhi Padai actress also tagged Ajith’s official PRO in the post, demanding an explanation.

Kasturi has also reportedly appealed to the Tamil Nadu police to take appropriate action on the social media profiles and the people behind them.

Ajith is currently shooting for his next film Valimai, directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor.