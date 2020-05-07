Kashish announces a grant to support a queer-themed short film

To help emerging Indian independent filmmakers, Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival, has announced a submission call for the Kashish QDrishti Film Grant 2020 that offers ₹2 lakh to make an LGBTQIA+ short film between 10 to 15 minutes. The grant is supported by Lotus Visual Productions.

“Kashish has always been at the forefront of nurturing Indian LGBTQ cinema by developing, exhibiting, promoting and distributing Indian LGBTQ+ content across India and globally,” said Sridhar Rangayan, festival director of Kashish.

This year the grant, which has been offered since 2016, is doubled to ₹2 lakh. Previously, three films have been produced under this initiative, V.Ramanathan’s Physicality (2017), Debadrita Bose’s Languages (2018), and Siddharth Chauhan’s Catch The Light (2019).

This is the first time that the queer film festival is allowing screenplays to apply for the grant. From the submissions, five scripts will be shortlisted to be pitched in front of a jury during the 2020 edition of the festival, which will be held in September in Mumbai or online. The winner will be announced on the closing night of the festival.

To apply for the grant, register at www.instamojo.com/ KASHISH_MIQFF/kashish-qdrishti-film-grant-2020/ by paying Rs.1000 per entry. Submission deadline is Sunday, June 28, 2020.