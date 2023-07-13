HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kartik Aaryan begins filming for Kabir Khan's 'Chandu Champion'

According to the makers, the film is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up

July 13, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST

PTI
Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan

Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan

Actor Kartik Aaryan has started shooting for his upcoming film with director Kabir Khan.

Titled Chandu Champion, the film is backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

ALSO READ
Kartik Aaryan exclusive: ‘I am aware of the euphoria around me’

Aaryan took to Instagram on Wednesday evening and shared the news along with a photo with the 83 director.

"Shubhaarambh. And the most challenging and exciting journey of my career begins... with the captain @kabirkhankk #ChanduChampion," the 32-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

ALSO READ
Bhushan Kumar announces 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' with Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee

The film will be jointly produced by Nadiadwala and Khan, known for critically-acclaimed films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 2021's cricket drama 83.

According to the makers, Chandu Champion is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up.

Aaryan's latest theatrical release is Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani. The film, which released last month, has raised over Rs 100 crore at the global box office.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema / cinema industry

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.