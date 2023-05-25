May 25, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST

We had previously reported that director Raju Murugan of Jokerand Gypsyfame is teaming up with Karthi for a film titled Japan. It’s now known that the film will be a Deepavali release.

Wishing the dynamic & versatile actor our hero @Karthi_Offl, a very Happy Birthday 💐



On this special day, Excited to announce that our #Japan movie is all set to light up this Diwali 💥#JapanFromDiwali#HappyBirthdayKarthi@ItsAnuEmmanuel#Sunil@vijaymilton@gvprakash… pic.twitter.com/PJbgI4dg7q — DreamWarriorPictures (@DreamWarriorpic) May 24, 2023

The makers also released a promo video titled ‘Who’s Japan’, on the occasion of Karthi’s birthday, which features all the primary cast of the film.

Japan will star Anu Emmanuel as the female lead and also feature Telugu actor Sunil and filmmaker Vijay Milton in pivotal roles.

Japan has cinematography by Ravi Varman, editing by Philomin Raj, and action choreography by Anbariv. With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the film is bankrolled by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures. Notably, the film marks its sixth collaboration with Karthi after Saguni, Kashmora, Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, Kaithi and Sultan.

Watch the film’s promo here...