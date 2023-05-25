HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karthi’s ‘Japan’ gets a release date; makers release promo video

‘Japan’ will star Anu Emmanuel as the female lead and also feature Telugu actor Sunil and filmmaker Vijay Milton in pivotal roles

May 25, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Karthi in a still from ‘Japan’

Karthi in a still from ‘Japan’ | Photo Credit: @DreamWarriorpic/Twitter

We had previously reported that director Raju Murugan of Jokerand Gypsyfame is teaming up with Karthi for a film titled Japan. It’s now known that the film will be a Deepavali release. 

ALSO READ
‘Japan’: Karthi’s 25th film to be helmed by ‘Joker’ director Raju Murugan

The makers also released a promo video titled ‘Who’s Japan’, on the occasion of Karthi’s birthday, which features all the primary cast of the film. 

Japan will star Anu Emmanuel as the female lead and also feature Telugu actor Sunil and filmmaker Vijay Milton in pivotal roles. 

Japan has cinematography by Ravi Varman, editing by Philomin Raj, and action choreography by Anbariv. With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the film is bankrolled by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures. Notably, the film marks its sixth collaboration with Karthi after Saguni, Kashmora, Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, Kaithi and Sultan.

Watch the film’s promo here...

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.