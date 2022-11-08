‘Japan’: Karthi’s 25th film to be helmed by ‘Joker’ director Raju Murugan

Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, ‘Japan’ has Anu Emmanuel playing the female lead and music scored by GV Prakash Kumar

(L-R) GV Prakash Kumar, Raju Murugan, Karthi, Anu Emmanuel, SR Prabhu, and SR Prakash Babu from the launch of ‘Japan’ | Photo Credit: Dream Warrior Pictures

Actor Karthi, who is currently riding the high from successful outings like Ponniyin Selvan - 1 and Sardar, will star in a film titled Japan. The film, which would be Karthi’s 25th, was launched today by producers Dream Warrior Pictures.

Set to be directed by Joker-maker Raju Murugan, Japan has actor Anu Emmanuel playing the female lead. Telugu actor Sunil will make his Tamil debut in the film, which also has filmmaker Vijay Milton playing a pivotal role.

Details of the plot are currently kept under wraps, however, the poster of the film suggests that Karthi will star in the titular role named Japan.

Japan has cinematography by Ravi Varman, editing by Philomin Raj, and action choreography by Anbariv.

With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the film is bankrolled by S R Prakash Babu and S R Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures. Notably, the film marks their sixth collaboration with Karthi after Saguni, Kashmora, Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, Kaithi and Sultan.