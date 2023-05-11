HamberMenu
Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions enters partnership with Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Sikhya Entertainment

The leading production houses, known for their diverse content, will join forces on multiple projects across feature films and digital formats

May 11, 2023 01:39 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Karan Johar (L), Guneet Monga Kapoor (R)

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Sikhya Entertainment have announced a strategic content partnership.

Through the alliance, the leading production houses will produce multiple projects across feature films and digital formats. The alliance builds on their previous collaboration on The Lunchbox (2013), which was produced by Sikhya’s founder Guneet Monga Kapoor and presented by Dharma Productions.

Monga Kapoor’s Sikhya Entertainment was also behind the recent Academy-award-winning short documentary The Elephant Whisperers.

“We are extremely excited to collaborate with Sikhya Entertainment,” Karan Johar, founder of Dharma Productions, said in a statement. “As a filmmaker, I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire, entertain, and challenge audiences. With this alliance, we have the opportunity to bring together our shared passion for creating innovative content and telling stories that resonate with people from all walks of life.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Dharma Productions, India’s leading production house, and bring together our experience and expertise to create impactful and unforgettable cinema,” added Guneet Monga Kapoor. “This partnership is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between two distinct and unique brands in the industry, and we are excited to work together to create content that resonates with a wider audience. We believe that by combining our respective strengths and perspectives, we can push boundaries and deliver innovative and compelling stories that will capture the hearts and minds of audiences everywhere.”

