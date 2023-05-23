HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karan Johar, Guneet Monga Kapoor announce investigative fantasy series ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’

Directed by Umesh Bist, the decades-spanning series stars Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa and Raghav Juyal

May 23, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’

A still from ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’

Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment and Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Sikhya Entertainment have announced the first title under their new content partnership. Set to stream on ZEE5, the forthcoming web-series is titled Gyaarah Gyaarah.

ALSO READ
Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions enters partnership with Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Sikhya Entertainment

According to a press note, Gyaarah Gyaarah spans across three decades and timelines – 1990, 2001 and 2016 - and blends ‘mysticism, science, and mystery’ in an investigative drama tale. The series stars Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa and Raghav Juyal. It is directed by Umesh Bist ( Pagglait) and co-written by Puja Banerjee and Sunjoy Shekhar.

Talking about the series, Karan Johar, Founder and Managing Director at Dharmatic Entertainment, said, “We are extremely excited to collaborate with Sikhya Entertainment and ZEE5 for a unique investigative drama. As a filmmaker, I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire, entertain, and challenge audiences.”

ALSO READ
‘Kathal’ movie review: Sanya Malhotra chases jackfruits and jeopardy in prickly comedy

Guneet Monga Kapoor, Producer and Founder, Sikhya Entertainment, added, “Partnering with Karan and Apoorva from Dharmatic Entertainment, alongside ZEE5 has been a delight. ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ is one of our most exciting ventures, and we’re so lucky to be foraying into a new space and genre.”

ALSO READ
ZEE5 unveils 100-plus titles, from Huma Qureshi’s ‘Tarla’ to Manoj Bajpayee-led ‘Silence’ sequel

Gyaarah Gyaarah will premiere on ZEE5. The platform recently unveiled a slate of 100-plus films and web-shows.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.