‘Kannappa’ first look: Vishnu Manchu stars as Bhakta Kannappa in this actioner

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, ‘Kannappa’ features Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Sarath Kumar and Brahmanandam in pivotal roles

March 08, 2024 04:15 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vishnu Manchu in the first look of ‘Kannappa’

Vishnu Manchu in the first look of ‘Kannappa’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The makers of the upcoming Telugu action film, Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu, released the film’s first look today on the occasion of Maha Shivarathri.

The first look features Vishnu as a bow-and-arrow-wielding man emerging out of a waterfall as he aims to take down his target. According to a statement from the makers, Vishnu plays Bhakta Kannappa, an atheist and fearless warrior who became a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. A legendary figure in Telugu folklore, Kannappa became a devotee of lord Shiva and plucked out his eye as an offering to the Hindu deity.

‘Odela 2’ first look: Tamannaah Bhatia is a Shiva devotee in Sampath Nandi’s supernatural thriller

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa features Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Sarath Kumar and Brahmanandam in pivotal roles. The film’s second schedule is currently underway in New Zealand.

In a statement from the makers, actor Vishnu said, “Kannappa has been an incredible journey filled with dedication and passion. It goes beyond being a film. Kannappa delves into the profound exploration of a warrior’s soul. I’m thrilled to reveal the magic that has unfolded as we bring this film to life. Choosing to showcase the first look on Maha Shivarathri feels like the blessings of lord Shiva guiding us.”

