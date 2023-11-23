HamberMenu
‘Kannappa’ poster out: Vishnu Manchu portrays the legendary Shiva devotee

South stars Prabhas, Mohan Babu, Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar also have appearances in the grand epic

November 23, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The poster for ‘Kannappa’

The poster for ‘Kannappa’

A first-look poster for Vishnu Manchu’s upcoming epic Kannappa was unveiled on the actor-producer’s birthday.

The poster depicts Manchu as the bow-wielding Kannappa, a legendary figure in Telugu folklore. According to legend, Kannappa was a tribal hunter who became a devotee of lord Shiva and plucked out his eye as an offering to the Hindu deity. In the poster, we see Kannappa firing arrows before a luminous Shiv Lingam.

“Step into the world of Kannappa where the journey of an atheist Warrior to becoming Lord Shiva’s ultimate devotee comes to life,” Manchu wrote, sharing the poster on X (formerly Twitter).

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa is currently being filmed on a grand scale in New Zealand. South stars Prabhas, Mohan Babu, Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar have appearances in the film.

Kannappa is expected to release in multiple languages in late 2024.

