‘Odela 2’ first look: Tamannaah Bhatia is a Shiva devotee in Sampath Nandi’s supernatural thriller

Written and created by Sampath Nandi, and directed by Ashok Teja, the film is a sequel to their 2022 Telugu crime thriller ‘Odela Railway Station’

March 08, 2024 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tamannaah Bhatia in the first look of ‘Odela 2’

Tamannaah Bhatia in the first look of ‘Odela 2’ | Photo Credit: @tamannaahspeaks/X

The first look of Odela 2, the sequel to the 2022 Telugu crime thriller Odela Railway Station, was unveiled by the makers today on the occasion of Maha Shivarathri. Headlined by Tamannaah Bhatia, the film is written and created by Sampath Nandi and directed by Ashok Teja.

Tamannaah Bhatia on ‘Jailer’, ‘Jee Karda’, ‘Lust Stories 2’ and Vijay Varma

The poster features Tamannaah as a Shiva devotee named Shiva Shakthi, in the attire of a Naga Sadhu.

While Odela Railway Station was a crime thriller, Odela 2 is said to be a supernatural thriller. “Odela 2 is centred around the village of Odela, its rich culture, heritage, traditions, and how its true saviours Odela Mallanna Swamy always protects his village from evil forces,” reads a description from the makers.

First look of ‘Aranmanai 4’, starring Tamannaah and Raashii Khanna, out

Odela 2 started production last Saturday in Kashi with a pooja ceremony. Apart from Tamannaah, the film also stars Hebah Patel and Vasishta N Simha in pivotal roles. Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamshi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal and Pooja Reddy are also part of the cast.

With music scored by B Ajaneesh Loknath (of Kantara fame), the film has cinematography by Soundararajan. Produced by D Madhu under Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Teamworks banners, Odela 2 is aiming for a pan-Indian release. A release date is yet to be announced.

