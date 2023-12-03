HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Kannagi’ trailer: Keerthi Pandian, Ammu Abhirami and more promise four hard-hitting stories

The film, directed by Yashwanth Kishore, is set to release in theatres on December 15

December 03, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ammu Abhirami, Keerthi Pandian, Shaalin Zoya and Vidya Pradeep in stills from ‘Kannagi’

Ammu Abhirami, Keerthi Pandian, Shaalin Zoya and Vidya Pradeep in stills from ‘Kannagi’ | Photo Credit: Tips Tamil/Youtube

The trailer of Kannagi, starring Keerthi Pandian, Ammu Abhirami, Vidya Pradeep and Shaalin Zoya, was released by the makers today. Written and directed by YouTuber Yashwanth Kishore in his debut directorial, the film is set to release in theatres on December 15.

ALSO READ
‘Saba Nayagan’ trailer: Ashok Selvan celebrates love in a fun coming-of-age film

“Women are the only oppressed group in our society that lives in intimate association with their oppressors.” This Evelyn Cunningham quote that appears in the middle of the trailer seems to be at the core of what Kannagi attempts to speak about. From the trailer, it seems like the film follows the story of four women characters: Ammu’s character is exhausted and distraught with the many prospective grooms who come to see her but don’t wish to marry her. Vidya’s character wages a legal battle against her husband who forces her to divorce her. Keerthi’s character is an unmarried woman who wishes to abort her 20-week pregnancy. Meanwhile, Shaalin faces the wrath of a sexist, misogynistic, controlling society that doesn’t let her live the life she wishes.

Apart from directing, Yashwanth also features in a pivotal role alongside Mayilsamy, Vetri, Adhesh Sudhakar, and Mounica. With music scored by Shaan Rahman, Kannagi has cinematography by Ramji and editing by K Sarathkumar.

ALSO READ
‘Kalli Paal’la Oru Tea’ trailer: Four women tell four intense stories in Pa Ranjith’s anthology

Produced By M Ganesh And J Dhanush under their Skymoon Entertainment And E5 Entertainment banners, the film is set to release in theatres on December 15. Notably, the film will clash with Saba Nayagan, starring Keerthi’s actor-husband Ashok Selvan.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.