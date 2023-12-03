HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Saba Nayagan’ trailer: Ashok Selvan celebrates love in a fun coming-of-age film

Written and directed by CS Karthikeyan, the film is set to release in theatres on December 15

December 03, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Stills from the trailer of ‘Saba Nayagan’

Stills from the trailer of ‘Saba Nayagan’ | Photo Credit: Saregama Tamil/YouTube

The trailer of Saba Nayagan, the upcoming Tamil film starring Ashok Selvan, was released by the makers today. Starring Megha Akash, Karthika Muralidharan, and Chandini Chowdary as the female leads, the film is written and directed by CS Karthikeyan.

ALSO READ
Ashok Selvan and Ritu Varma on ‘Nitham Oru Vaanam’ and their love for feel-good films

The trailer shows glimpses from the coming-of-age story of Aravind a.k.a Saba (Ashok) and how he fell in love with three women (Megha Akash, Karthika Muralidharan, and Chandini Chowdary) in three different stages of his life. The trailer promises a fun, entertaining film with a twist to a sub-genre that Tamil cinema is all to familiar with.

The cast of the film also includes Mayilsamy, Michael Thangadurai, Udumalai Ravi, Arun Kumar, Jaiseelan Sivaram, Sriram Krish, Sherlin Seth, Viviyasanth, Akshaya Hariharan, and Tulasi Shivamani among others.

With music scored by Leon James, the new film has cinematography by Balasubramaniem, Dinesh Purushothaman, and Prabhu Rhagav and editing by Ganesh Siva.

ALSO READ
Vishal - Hari’s new film titled ‘Rathnam’; ‘first shot’ teaser out

Produced by Aravind Jayabalan, Iyyappan Gnanavel and Captain Megavanan Isaivanan under their Clear Water Films INC., I Cinema, and Captain Mega Entertainment banners, Saba Nayagan is set to release in theatres on December 15.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.