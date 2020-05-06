Kannada film 'Manaroopa' bags awards at the Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival

Début director Kiran Hegde’s dream of launching his film Manaroopa in style came to naught as COVID-19 swept the world. Kiran was undeterred and started sending his film to festivals, showcasing it on various online platforms and is now reaping the harvest of his hard work. The Kannada psychological thriller has bagged three awards at the 10th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival for Best Debut Director; Best Cinematography for Govinda Raj and Best Supporting Actor for Amogh Siddarth.

Manaroopa (Reflection of Mind), deals with issues such as self-obsession, narcissism, loneliness self-destruction, divorce and more. “These awards are precious for me and the entire film crew. The idea was to highlight issues relevant to millennials such as the meaninglessness of life and existential nihilism. In the film, a few characters are absurd and think their life is meaningless. I believe the relevance of its theme which resonates with the times is attracting juries at various film festivals at both national and international level,” says a happy Kiran.

Manaroopa stars Dilip Kumar, Anusha Rao, Nisha Yash Ram, Aryan and Shivaprasad who excelled in their roles as millennials. The film also stars Siddarth, Gaja Ninasam and Prajwal Gowda.