Kangana Ranaut to play Indira Gandhi in political drama

The period flick will be directed by Sai Kabir, and cover important moments in Indian political history like Operation Blue Star and The Emergency

Kangana Ranaut has announced that she will play former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi in a political drama, to be directed by Sai Kabir.

The Bollywood star is already essaying former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa in the biopic Thalaivi, and the new project will see her portray the journey of yet another powerful female politician.

Kangana, in a statement, stated that the movie won’t be an out-and-out biopic, but would cover important moments in Indian political history including Operation Blue Star and The Emergency.

“Yes, we are working on the project, and the script is in the final stages. It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi. It is a grand period film. To be precise, it is a political drama that will help my generation to understand (the) socio-political landscape of current India,” the actor said.

She added that "the film is based on a book", although she did not mention the name of the book. The likes of Rajiv Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri among others will be portrayed in the movie, and Kangana concluded saying, “Many prominent actors will be part of this film and of course I am looking forward to playing the most iconic leader that we have had in the history of Indian politics.”

Filmmaker Sai Kabir, who has already worked with Kangana earlier in Revolver Rani, will write the story and screenplay, while Kangana wil serve as producer.

The actor’s next film will be action-adventure flick Dhaakad, followed by Thalaivi.