Kalki 2898 AD: Bujji, the robot car from Nag Ashwin and Prabhas’s science fiction film unveiled

Bujji, the high-tech robot car from director Nag Ashwin and Prabhas’s forthcoming film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, unveiled in Hyderabad

Published - May 23, 2024 11:41 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prabhas as Bhairava from ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

Prabhas as Bhairava from ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A few days ago, when actor Prabhas announced on social media that he would be introducing a new family member, it kicked off speculations. The new member turned out to be Bujji, a swanky vehicle robot in the forthcoming science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the Telugu film that will release in multiple languages boasts a star cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. At an event held in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, production house Vyjayanthi Films unveiled Bujji, designed and manufactured with the help of Anand Mahindra’s team and Coimbatore-based Jayam Motors.

The makers also released a minute-long teaser BhairavaXBujji featuring Bujji and Prabhas as Bhairava, the character in the film. The event that was attended by nearly 20,000 guests witnessed stunt performances by bikers. Mumbai-based V.Unbeatable team that won season two of America’s Got Talent performed on stage, before the unveiling of the robot car.

Zeenat Aman interview | On social media, mental health, pay gap and ‘Bun Tikki’

Nag Ashwin introduced the team that helped build the custom-made vehicle and stated, “Kalki 2898 AD has been a tough film. I do not have an engineering background. I Tweeted to Anand Mahindra for help and mobilised a team. They then helped us get in touch with Jayam Motors in Coimbatore, a company that builds race cars. Lots of research goes into designing and building a car with special features. Bujji is massive. We built it step by step for Bhairava.”

The highlight of the event was Prabhas driving Bujji. In the film, Bujji serves as Bhairava’s loyal partner and plays a crucial role in the storyline. Bujji is portrayed as a humorous genius who helps Bhairava in achieving his mission. 

Prabhas, who attended the event dressed as Bhairava, profusely thanked the team of Kalki as well as Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan for acting in the film. He recalled memories of growing up watching films of the two legends. The actor acknowledged the efforts by producers Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt to make the magnum opus possible.

Kalki 2898 AD is scheduled to arrive in theatres on June 27.

