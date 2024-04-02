GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kali Reis on board Chris Pratt, Rebecca Ferguson’s ‘Mercy’

The Amazon MGM Studios film is set to begin production this Spring and hit theatres on August 25, 2025

April 02, 2024 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kali Reis attends the special screening of “Asphalt City” at AMC Lincoln Square on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in New York.

Kali Reis attends the special screening of “Asphalt City” at AMC Lincoln Square on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in New York. | Photo Credit: CJ RIVERA

Kali Reis, former world boxing champion and star of the latest True Detective season, has joined Chris Pratt, Rebecca Ferguson and Annabelle Wallis in their upcoming sci-fi thriller, Mercy. The Amazon MGM Studios film is set to begin production this Spring and hit theatres on August 25, 2025.

Details regarding the role she plays are unknown at the moment. Mercy is directed by Timur Bekmambetov, who made his Hollywood film debut with 2008’s Wanted which featured Pratt in a supporting role. He has since made movies such as Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter and Ben-Hur.

‘Road House’ movie review: Jake Gyllenhaal, Conor McGregor’s fun action film tapers into silliness

Written by Marco van Belle, the upcoming film is set in the near future when capital crime has increased. It follows a detective (Pratt) who is accused of a violent crime and forced to prove his innocence.

Charles Roven, the Oscar-nominated producer of Oppenheimer, produces the film through his Atlas Entertainment banner along with Robert Amidon, Bekmambetov’s Bezelevs and Majd Nassif.

A multiple championship-winning boxer, Reis made her silver screen debut with the 2021 film Catch the Fair One. She was last seen opposite Jodie Foster in HBO’s True Detective: Night Country. and can be seen in last week’s release, Asphalt City, co-starring Sean Penn, Tye Sheridan and Mike Tyson. She will be seen next in Wind River: Rising, a sequel to Taylor Sheridan’s acclaimed 2017 drama set to be directed by Kari Skogland.

