GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Mercy’: Chris Pratt, Rebecca Ferguson’s sci-fi thriller to hit screens in August 2025

Written by Marco van Belle, the film is directed by Timur Bekmambetov

March 13, 2024 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chris Pratt attends the premiere of “The Magnificent Seven’ during the 73rd Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 10, 2016, in Venice, Italy; Rebecca Ferguson attends the World Premiere of “Dune: Part Two” in Leicester Square on February 15, 2024, in London, England.

Chris Pratt attends the premiere of “The Magnificent Seven’ during the 73rd Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 10, 2016, in Venice, Italy; Rebecca Ferguson attends the World Premiere of “Dune: Part Two” in Leicester Square on February 15, 2024, in London, England. | Photo Credit: IAN GAVAN/JOE MAHER/Getty Images

We had previously reported that actor Chris Pratt is headlining a sci-fi thriller from Amazon MGM Studios titled Mercy that also stars Rebecca Ferguson in a leading role. The movie now has a release date.

The Hollywood Reporter exclusively reported on Wednesday that the film will hit theatres on August 25, 2025.

Mercy is directed by Timur Bekmambetov, who made his Hollywood film debut with 2008’s Wanted which featured Pratt in a supporting role. He has since made movies such as Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter and Ben-Hur.

Tom Hopper on board Prime Video’s ‘Terminal List: Dark Wolf’

Written by Marco van Belle, the film is set in the near future when capital crime has increased. It follows a detective (Pratt) who is accused of a violent crime and forced to prove his innocence. The film is set to begin production this Spring this year.

Charles Roven, the Oscar-nominated producer of Oppenheimer, produces the film through his Atlas Entertainment banner along with Robert Amidon, Bekmambetov’s Bezelevs and Majd Nassif.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.