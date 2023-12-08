‘Kadhikan’ trailer: Art takes centre stage in Jayaraj’s film starring Mukesh, Unni Mukundan 

December 08, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST

The makers of Kadhikan have released the film’s trailer. The film, featuring Mukesh and Unni Mukundan in lead roles, is directed by veteran filmmaker Jayaraj.

The trailer shows us the story of a teacher, played by Unni Mukundan, who seeks the expertise of the Kadhaprasangam veteran, played by Mukesh, for one of his students.

Jayaraj, who has also co-produced the film, has written the story, screenplay and dialogues as well. The film is also co-produced by Dr Manoj Govid’s Wide Screen Media Productions.

The rest of the cast of Kadhikan features Krishnanand and Gopu Krishnan. Shaji Kumar is the film’s cinematographer, while Vipin Vishwakarma is the editor and Sanjoy Chowdhury is in charge of music. Watch the trailer here: