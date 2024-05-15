Justin Prabhakaran to compose music for Mohanlal’s next with Sathyan Anthikad

Composer Justin Prabhakaran will be composing music for Mohanlal’s upcoming film with director Sathyan Anthikad. Filmmaker Akhil Sathyan took to Instagram to share the news about the music director’s inclusion in his father’s directorial.

Interestingly, Justin was also the composer of Akhil’s directorial debut, Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum. Justin, known for working in Tamil cinema, debuted in Malayalam with the Basil Joseph-directorial Kunjiramayanam. He is also working on Akhil’s upcoming film with Nivin Pauly.

Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, is bankrolling the film which marks Sathyan Anthikad’s reunion with Mohanlal. The duo had earlier collaborated on films like Gandhi Nagar Second Street (1986), Sanmanasullavarku Samadhanam (1986), Varavelpu (1989), Nadodikattu (1987), and Pattanapravesham (1988).