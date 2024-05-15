GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Justin Prabhakaran to compose music for Mohanlal’s next with Sathyan Anthikad

Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, is bankrolling the film which marks Sathyan Anthikad’s reunion with Mohanlal

Updated - May 15, 2024 06:03 pm IST

Published - May 15, 2024 05:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mohanlal and Justin Prabhakaran 

Mohanlal and Justin Prabhakaran  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement and @prabhakaranjustin/Instagram

Composer Justin Prabhakaran will be composing music for Mohanlal’s upcoming film with director Sathyan Anthikad. Filmmaker Akhil Sathyan took to Instagram to share the news about the music director’s inclusion in his father’s directorial.

Filmmaker Akhil Sathyan’s Instagram story

Filmmaker Akhil Sathyan’s Instagram story | Photo Credit: @akhilsathyan/Instagram

Interestingly, Justin was also the composer of Akhil’s directorial debut, Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum. Justin, known for working in Tamil cinema, debuted in Malayalam with the Basil Joseph-directorial Kunjiramayanam. He is also working on Akhil’s upcoming film with Nivin Pauly.

Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, is bankrolling the film which marks Sathyan Anthikad’s reunion with Mohanlal. The duo had earlier collaborated on films like Gandhi Nagar Second Street (1986), Sanmanasullavarku Samadhanam (1986), Varavelpu (1989), Nadodikattu (1987), and Pattanapravesham (1988).

