GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Book on actor Mohanlal released

January 13, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The book, Mohanlal: Abhinayakalayude Ithihasam, penned by critic M.K. Sanoo was released in Kochi on January 13.

Filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad released the book by handing over a copy to music director M. Jayachandran, according to a release.

Writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair was awarded the M.K. Sanoo Master Award in his absence. Sasi Kalariyel, his representative, received the award at a function held at Amrita Hospital here.

A voice recording of MT saying that he was not able to attend the programme owing to ailments was played at the venue. The award comprised ₹25,000, citation, and memento.

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / books and publishing

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.