‘John Wick: Chapter 4’: Keanu Reeves’ actioner completes 50 days in India, collects Rs 59 crore

‘John Wick: Chapter 4, the fourth instalment of the Baba Yaga series starring Keanu Reeves, and directed by Chad Stahelski, has become the highest grosser in the franchise

May 11, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

A still from ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’, starring Keanu Reeves, is making waves in India. The fourth instalment in the John Wick franchise, directed by Chad Stahelski, the film has completed its 50-day run in India with a gross collection of Rs 59 crore as on May 10.

The action thriller has also become the highest grossing Hollywood film of the year in 2023 till date in India. The fourth part of the Baba Yaga series topped the performances of other biggies like Black Adam, Top Gun Maverick, Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania and The Batman. It has become the 47th highest grossing Hollywood film in India.

Released in more than 1000 screens across English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on March 23, the film is still running in India. John Wick: Chapter 4 revolves around the legendary hitman John. He goes out to take revenge on the High Table, and those who left him for dead. The film also stars Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Laurence Fishburne, and others. For the first time, franchise creator Derek Kolstad didn’t write the film. The movie, which is also the final instalment of the franchise, is produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski.

