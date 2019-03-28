John Abraham’s next is a biker flick

The last time John Abraham rode a bike in an action film was in Dhoom. Years later, he will be acting and co-producing a biker flick. This yet untitled film will be directed by Rensil D’Silva and revolve around motorcycles. This is John’s third association with producer Ajay Kapoor of Kyta Productions who co-produced Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and the forthcoming espionage thriller RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter).

The new film will go on floors in July 2019. Says John, “It’s a story about human relationships. I decided to develop a film on riders and their love for motorcycles two years ago. I am excited that we will film the action sequences in the Isle of Man.”

The Isle of Man is located in the Irish Sea between Britain and Ireland. This sea-bound nation is regarded the home of road racing. The annual Isle of Man TT races are held on a challenging track and involves bikers navigating the 37-mile mountain course with several bends. John Abraham’s film will be the first Indian film to be shot here.

Talking about the high-octane action sequences being planned, Rensil D’Silva says, “I’ve grown up on films like Days of Thunder and Top Gun and it’s a dream come true to make an adrenaline pumping, emotionally charged bike racing film.”

The technical consultant for the film is Peter Duke, who heads a motorsport video company and his father Geoff was a six-time World Motorcycle Champion and six-time TT winner.