JK Rowling opens up about disclosing Snape's secret to Alan Rickman

In an interview, Rowling revealed how she disclosed Snape’s intricate character arc to Rickman, offering a glimpse into the creative process behind the iconic series

May 07, 2024 01:05 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST

ANI
Alan Rickman as Snape in ‘Harry Potter’

Alan Rickman as Snape in ‘Harry Potter’ | Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

JK Rowling, the mastermind behind the enchanting world of Harry Potter, recently reminisced about a poignant conversation she had with the late actor Alan Rickman, who portrayed the enigmatic Severus Snape in the film adaptations of her beloved books.

According to Deadline, Rowling revealed how she disclosed Snape’s intricate character arc to Rickman, offering a glimpse into the creative process behind the iconic series.

In an interview obtained by Deadline, Rowling recounted Rickman’s query about Snape’s true nature, recalling his earnest plea, “Look, I’m spinning plates here. I really need to understand what Snape’s up to? Am I a pure baddie?”

Alan Rickman's journal reveals why he continued playing Severus Snape in 'Harry Potter' films
A still from ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’

A still from ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ | Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Rowling’s response was nothing short of revelatory as she divulged Snape’s underlying complexities saying, “You were in love with Harry’s mother.”

Delving further into Snape’s character, Rowling elucidated on his role as a double agent torn between loyalty and disdain, confiding in Rickman long before the revelation unfolded on the silver screen.

Rickman’s portrayal of Snape resonated deeply with audiences, capturing the essence of a conflicted soul navigating the tumultuous realms of love and loyalty.

Alan Rickman was ‘frustrated’ with his Snape role, reveal personal letters
British actor Alan Rickman smiles during a news conference to promote his latest film ‘Snow Cake’, being shown out of competition at the 56th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin in this February 9, 2006 file photo.

British actor Alan Rickman smiles during a news conference to promote his latest film ‘Snow Cake’, being shown out of competition at the 56th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin in this February 9, 2006 file photo. | Photo Credit: Â© ARND WIEGMANN / REUTERS

Reflecting on the emotional toll of bidding farewell to beloved characters, Rowling expressed her anguish at the inevitability of their demise.

Snape’s poignant demise, alongside other cherished figures like Lupin, Tonks, and Fred Weasley, underscored the bittersweet reality of storytelling, where life and death intertwine inextricably.

Despite the melancholy of parting ways with her characters, Rowling remains resolute in her literary endeavours, with two remaining books in her acclaimed Cormoran Strike series and six more stories simmering in her imagination, as per Deadline.

