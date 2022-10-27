Jesse Williams on board 'Only Murders in the Building' season 3

The series, headlined by Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, was renewed for a third season in July

The series, headlined by Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, was renewed for a third season in July

Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams has boarded the season three cast of the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building.

The actor will play a recurring role in the hit mystery comedy-drama television series, created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, reported Deadline.

Williams will star as a documentarian with a particular interest in the case that Mabel Mora, Charles Haden-Savage, and Oliver Putnam -- played by show's lead trio Selena Gomez, Martin and Martin Short -- are working on.

Produced by 20th Television, Only Murders in the Building earned 17 Primetime Emmy nominations for its second season and won three.

Co-creators and writers Martin and Hoffman also executive produce the show along with Short, Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

The series was renewed for a third season in July.

Williams, who earned a Tony Award nomination in his Broadway debut in the Tony-winning revival of Take Me Out this year, will next be seen in Your Place or Mine with Reese Witherspoon, He will also return to Broadway for the newly extended run of Take Me Out.