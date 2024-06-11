GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Jeremy Strong opens up on possibility of another season of ‘Succession’

Strong won his first Emmy Award and Golden Globe for playing the role of Kendall Roy in ‘Succession’

Published - June 11, 2024 12:43 pm IST

ANI
Jeremy Strong.

Jeremy Strong. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Actor Jeremy Strong opened up about the possibility of another season of Succession. Strong played the role of businessman Kendall Roy, according to Deadline.

“I’m sure there’s a desire for more Succession. I would really pass that buck to creator Jesse Armstrong,” he said in an interview. ”But I think in terms of the role that I played, he came to his terminal point,” added Strong. “So for me, that’s something that is very happily put to rest.”

‘Succession’ series finale review: An Ouroboros-ian farewell to Television’s Roy-alty

Strong won his first Emmy Award and Golden Globe for playing the role of Kendall Roy in Succession. He earlier shared how much he relates to his character in the series. ”He is me, and I am him. It’s hard for me to extricate myself from that or look at him in any other way,” said Strong.

He added, “He’s this concatenation of all these misfires and abortive attempts and a kind of desperate wanting. He’s kind of the embodiment of it, you know? The full catastrophe of the tragedy of ambition. To me, and I’ve said this before, the show could have been called The Inexorable Death of Kendall Roy.”

ALSO READ:‘Succession’ season 4 episode 1 review: TV Roy-alty is back and it is bigger, bolder and better

On speaking about the storyline and his character, he shared, “I think that this is different from all the other times we’ve seen him try and fail, all the times we’ve seen him lose again and again and again.

“Before, he’s always been able to get back up. This time is different because the loss is total on all sides. He’s lost everything,” added Strong.

After the Succession finale, Strong returned to Broadway in an adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People, for which he got his first Tony nomination for Best Actor in a Play, according to Deadline.

